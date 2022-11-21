Share:

RAWALPINDI - Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan on Sunday seized nearly 191 kg of drugs, and 2,991 prohibited chemicals, and arrested three accused while conducting five counter-narcotics operations throughout the country.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF North in an operation near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza managed to recover 2.6 kg heroin, 2.4 kg marijuana, and 988 grams Ice drug from secret cavities of a loader vehicle and arrested two accused residents of Bajaur.

In an operation at Faisalabad Airport, ANF and ASF recovered 954 grams of marijuana concealed in a laptop and arrested an accused resident of Peshawar going to Dubai. ANF Sindh in an operation at Karachi International Container Terminal recovered 90 kg of heroin from a container being sent to Kuwait.

ANF Balochistan in two operations recovered 94 kg of marijuana from the Turbat Kech area and 2,881 litres of prohibited chemicals from Chaman.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 while further investigations are under process, he added.