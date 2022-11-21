Share:

A two-member inquiry team, formed to investigate the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif on Monday will meet Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah in Islamabad.

The team will apprise Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah about the progress made during the investigation in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Faisal Vawda and Murad Saeed have been summoned by the investigation team today to probe the security threats to the senior journalist and anchorperson, the sources said.

Vawda has been asked to appear before the committee at 2pm at the FIA Headquarters, while the questionnaire has also been finalized.

The development came after Vawda in a press conference on Oct.26 claimed that senior journalist Arshad Sharif was shot from a close range and the conspiracy was hatched in Pakistan.