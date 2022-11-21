Share:

ISLAMABAD - PTI Secretary General Asad Umar has said that during his interaction with people during party’s long march he has met thou­sands of people and seen hope in their eyes but it is sad that corrupt elite is en­riching itself at their cost.

He said that people needed a country which would be slave to none and where institutions will not be bigger than nation.

Taking to his Twit­ter handle, Umar wrote an emotional note say­ing: “In last 10 days in 2nd phase of long march, had the honour of interacting with thousands of people. Saw their amazing spirit of generosity, the sincerity of their affection, hope in their eyes. It is truly trag­ic that a corrupt elite has exploited them & enriched themselves. “To realize the dreams of these people we need a country which takes its own decisions & is sub­servient to none. A country in which all power flows from its [sic] citizens. A country in which individu­als are not bigger than in­stitutions & institutions are not bigger than the nation.”

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry held the federal government respon­sible for the current state of affairs in the country.

Taking to Twitter, he claimed that there had been a “52 per cent increase in terrorist incidents since Operation Regime Change”.

He alleged that the gov­ernment had stopped al­locating funds to the trib­al areas which should have been prioritized. He lamented that a sinking economy and lack of gov­ernance was bringing more destruction for Pakistan.