SIALKOT - Pun­jab Chief Minister (CM) Grievances Cell Sialkot Chairman Chaudhry Tahir Sultan Advocate has said that complaints of Sialkot district people pertaining to the government depart­ments are being solved on priority basis. He was chairing Cell’s monthly meeting here on Sunday. Focal Person Hassan Ali, Media Person Shan Ali Qa­mar, Vice Chairman Mehar Shakeel, Vice Chairman Mian Rafiq, Focal Person Sialkot Tehsil Faqir Hus­sain Tabish and Focal Per­son Daska Tehsil Rana Saad Babar were also present.