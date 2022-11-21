Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Las­bella, Balochistan, yesterday where he inaugurated pre-fabri­cated village in Lal Gul Goth con­structed for flood affected people of the area who lost their homes, the ISPR Directorate has said.

Village Laal Gul Goth was badly devastated in the recent floods with livestock, person­al belongings of people and ba­sic infrastructure complete­ly lost. The new pre-fabri­cated village includes a pri­mary school, is lit by off grid solar power and also pro­vided with a tube well. The Frontier Works Organisa­tion (FWO) has completed this project in a record time as this was promised to the villagers by Pakistan Army. According to a statement issued by the ISPR her, the COAS was briefed by Major General Kamal Azfar, Direc­tor General FWO, about the progress of rehabilitation work for the flood affectees. The Army Chief met teach­ers and students of the new­ly renovated primary school at Lal Gul Goth and local vil­lagers. The COAS said that Pakistan Army will contin­ue allout efforts to expe­dite the rehabilitation pro­cess being undertaken with the support of federal and provincial governments. High ranking civil and mili­tary officials were also pres­ent on the occasion. Later, the COAS interacted with the troops of Quetta Corps, FWO, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and Pakistan Coast Guards and appre­ciated their efforts during rescue, relief and rehabili­tation process in the recent flooding. Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider, and En­gineer in Chief Lieutenant General Kashif Nazir accom­panied the COAS during the visit. Earlier on arrival, the Army Chief was received by Commander Quetta Corps Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor.