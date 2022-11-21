RAWALPINDI - Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Lasbella, Balochistan, yesterday where he inaugurated pre-fabricated village in Lal Gul Goth constructed for flood affected people of the area who lost their homes, the ISPR Directorate has said.
Village Laal Gul Goth was badly devastated in the recent floods with livestock, personal belongings of people and basic infrastructure completely lost. The new pre-fabricated village includes a primary school, is lit by off grid solar power and also provided with a tube well. The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) has completed this project in a record time as this was promised to the villagers by Pakistan Army. According to a statement issued by the ISPR her, the COAS was briefed by Major General Kamal Azfar, Director General FWO, about the progress of rehabilitation work for the flood affectees. The Army Chief met teachers and students of the newly renovated primary school at Lal Gul Goth and local villagers. The COAS said that Pakistan Army will continue allout efforts to expedite the rehabilitation process being undertaken with the support of federal and provincial governments. High ranking civil and military officials were also present on the occasion. Later, the COAS interacted with the troops of Quetta Corps, FWO, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and Pakistan Coast Guards and appreciated their efforts during rescue, relief and rehabilitation process in the recent flooding. Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider, and Engineer in Chief Lieutenant General Kashif Nazir accompanied the COAS during the visit. Earlier on arrival, the Army Chief was received by Commander Quetta Corps Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor.