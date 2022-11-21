Share:

As part of his farewell visits, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Naval and Air Headquarters at Islamabad on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on arrival at Naval headquarters, the COAS was presented Guard of Honor by smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy. The COAS met with Principle staff officers at Naval Headquarters.

During his meeting with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, the COAS admired the role of Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

On arrival at Air Headquarters, the COAS was presented with Guard of Honour by a contingent of PAF followed by interaction with Principal Staff Officers of Air Headquarters.

Later the COAS met Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and appreciated the thorough professionalism of PAF defending the aerial frontiers of Pakistan and highlighted the critical role played by PAF during war against terrorism.

The COAS also visited Headquarters Rawalpindi Corps and laid floral wreath at Martyrs Monument.

While addressing the officers and troops the COAS applauded Rawalpindi Corps in befittingly defending the country s borders including Siachen and Line Of Control. The COAS also interacted with troops.

Earlier on arrival the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Commander Rawalpindi Corps Sahir Shamshad Mirza.