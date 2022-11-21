Share:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, foggy conditions likely in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh in morning hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Murree eight degree centigrade, Lahore fourteen, Karachi twenty, Peshawar ten, Quetta three, Gilgit two and Muzaffarabad six degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla while cold and dry with shallow fog during morning hours in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla two degree centigrade, Jammu nine, Leh minus eight, Pulwama four and Shopian one degree centigrade.