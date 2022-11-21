Share:

ISLAMABAD - The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiatives, has created 190,000 jobs over the past 9 years, a Chi­nese official told on Sunday.

China and Pakistan established the Joint Co­operation Committee (JCC) on the CPEC in 2013, focusing on cooperation in Gwadar Port, energy, infrastructure and industries, said Meng Wei, spokesperson of China’s National Development and Reform Commission. In recent years, the two sides have expanded their cooperation to the fields of science and technology, agriculture, society, people’s livelihood and information technology in­dustries, the spokesperson said.