Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Monday took notice of the "illegal and unwarranted" leakage of tax information of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa's family members.

According to the statement released by the Finance Ministry, Ishaq Dar said leaking tax information is a sheer violation as the law ensures the confidentiality of tax information.

The finance minister directed the SAPM on Revenue Mr. Tariq Mehmood Pasha to personally lead an immediate investigation into the violation of tax law and breach of FBR data, affix responsibility and submit a report within twenty-four hours.

According to the FBR laws, the details, documents or declarations of the taxpayers should be kept confidential and leaking them is a violation of the law.