Share:

26th death anniversary of eminent Pakistani physicist and Nobel laureate Dr. Abdus Salam is being observed on Monday.

Dr Abdus Salam was born in Jhang in 1926. He got his early education from Jhang and then he moved to Government College Lahore.

After receiving his bachelor's and master's degrees from Government College Lahore, he received a state scholarship to study abroad.

He earned bachelor's degrees in maths and physics from St. John's College, Cambridge.

He obtained a PhD in theoretical physics at Cambridge; his thesis, published in 1951, contained fundamental work in quantum electrodynamics.

For his contribution to the electroweak unification theory, Dr. Abdus Salam was given the 1979 Nobel Prize in Physics and became first Pakistani to receive this prestigious award.

Dr Abdus Salam died on 21st November 1996 at the age of 70 in Oxford, England after a long illness.