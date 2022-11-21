Share:

For me, COVID-19 seems like a dreadful dream that took away a major chunk of my life for two years. The virus spread is still not over but the condition is far better than the situation we all faced a few months back. When I Delve in the past, we all get to know that while the medical professionals tackled the virus, our Pakistan Army under the able guidance of the outgoing COAS was assisting the medical sector in this global emergency.

As per my observation, The army left no stone unturned to put maximum resources in aid of people, the role of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is commendable in this regard where officers and soldiers put their own life in danger for the sole purpose of defending the general public against the deadly virus.

Regardless of the current propaganda being run against the military which is very strange for me,one can not simply ignore their unmatched efforts and assistance in saving the nation from a pandemic.

M ABDULLAH,

Rawalpindi.