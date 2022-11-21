Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will pronounce its reserved verdict over the delay in Karachi local government (LG) elections tomorrow (Tuesday).

The ECP on November 15, had reserved the verdict over the delay in Karachi LG polls. The verdict was reserved by the country’s supreme electoral body after hearing arguments from both the sides.

Last week, the Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately release the schedule for LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The reserved verdict on pleas filed by Jamaat-e-Islami and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, seeking immediate LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad, the court ordered Sindh government to provide security and other facilities for the LG polls.

It may be noted that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan had moved SHC seeking delay in the Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls until new amendments in the LG Law.