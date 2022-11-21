Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan High Court (BHC) Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Af­ghan said that measures were being taken to provide justice to the citizens at their doorsteps in the province. He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the judicial complex building in Basima area of Kharan dis­trict. The Chief Justice said the mission was to immediately provide justice to the citizens at their doorsteps, adding that the judicial complex building to be built in Besima would prove to be a ‘fortress of justice.’ He said the people have hopes for the judiciary which was trying to deliver timely justice keep­ing in mind the requirement of speedy justice. Justice Mu­hammad Hashim Khan Kakar of Balochistan High Court, Jus­tice Abdullah Baloch, President of Balochistan High Court Bar (BHC) Abdul Majeed Kakar, President of Quetta Bar Abid Panizai, President of Washuk Bar Advocate Rahimullah Ha­jizai, General Secretary Habib Rehman Baloch, Mir Attaullah. Langu, Nazar Jan Isazai, Zahoor Ahmed Baloch and others spoke at the inaugural.

Tribal elders of the area, and lawyers from Khuzdar Bar, Panjgur Bar, Kharan Bar par­ticipated in the ceremony. The Chief Justice and other Justices also visited Civil Hospital Ba­sima, Government Boys High School and Inter College where they reviewed the work on un­der construction buildings. At the end of the ceremony, Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan formally announced the status of session division to Basima. On the occasion, Director Gen­eral Health Noor Qazi, Secre­tary C&W, Secretary Education, Commissioner Rukhshan Divi­sion Tariq Rehman Baloch, DIG Rukhshan Nazeer Ahmed Kurd, Deputy Commissioner Washuk Abdul Quddus Achakzai, Deputy Commissioner Kharan Munir Ahmed Musani and other senior officials were also present.