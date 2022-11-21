Share:

Sharm el Sheikh-The European Union expressed disappointment Sunday with a lack of ambition on reducing emissions in the climate deal agreed at the UN’s COP27 summit in Egypt.

The 27-nation bloc and other developed countries had pushed for stronger commitments to bring down emissions in order to achieve the aspirational goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels. “The EU came here to get strong language agreed and we are disappointed we didn’t achieve this,” European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans told the closing session of the summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.