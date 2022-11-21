LAHORE    -   The Winter Family Festival  2022, being organised by the Parks and Horticulture  Authority (PHA) Lahore at Jillani Park, is continuing  with traditional grandeur. The festival will continue  for a month, from Nov 17 to Dec 17. Children, women  and men are enjoying the event, which presents the  best food courts and restaurants for the traditional  cuisine of Lahore, said a spokesman on Sunday. He  said that security and other arrangements had been  completed and it is one of the best events in the the  province. He said the Winter Family Festival-2022  was being organised after 15 years. The purpose  of organising the event is to attract people to parks  and grounds, he added. People in large numbers continued  coming to the festival on Sunday, with their  families.