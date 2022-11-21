Share:

MULTAN - Secretary Food Punjab Nadir Chatha has warned flour mill owners to en­sure an uninterrupted supply of flour in the market as per the government quota, otherwise, strict legal action would be taken against them.

During a visit to the city here on Sunday, the secretary of food said that the government was offering a historical subsidy on flour in order to provide relief to the masses.

He said that all flour mill owners were bound to ensure an uninter­rupted supply of flour in the market as per the government quota and warned mill owners to stern legal action over default. He said that not only government quota would be suspended but the license of the flour mills would also be canceled over violations. He said that the demand and sale chain was being monitored properly by ensuring physical inspec­tion of the flour mills to avoid any in­convenience for the public.

Earlier, they inspected various flour mills and flour sale points in the city and also issued warnings to two flour mills over the suspension of flour quota in the market.

Later, the Secretary of Food Punjab Nadir Chatha chaired a meeting with officers of food department of South Punjab in which he issued various di­rectives for bringing more improve­ment in performance