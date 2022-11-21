Share:

ISLAMABAD-Footballs exports during the first four months of fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 62.22 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22-Oct 22, footballs worth $81,351,000 were exported as compared to the exports of $50,148,000, during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports of sports goods increased by 32.31 percent, worth $139,185,000 as compared to exports of $105,199,000 during the same period, last year.

Meanwhile, other exports also increased by 8.54 percent as the exports recorded during the current fiscal year were $33,102,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were $30,499,000.

During the period under review, gloves exports increased by 0.73 percent, worth $24,731,000 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of $24,552,000 during the same period of last year.

Canvas footwear exports witness 414.02pc increase

Canvas footwear exports during the first four months of the fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 414.02 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22-Oct 22, Canvas footwear worth $293,000 were exported as compared to the exports of $57,000 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports of leather footwear increased by 31.61 percent, worth $51,234,000 as compared to exports of $38,929,000 during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, footwear exports also increased by 31.06 percent as the exports recorded during the current fiscal year were $62,527,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were $47,708,000.

During the period under review, other footwear exports increased by 26.12 percent, worth $11,000,000 in the current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of $8,722,000 during the same period of last year.