SWABI - Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of En¬gineering Sciences and Technolo¬gy and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) signed a Memorandum of Under¬standing (MoU) to strengthen the partnership and collaborative ef¬fort in science and technology. The MoU was signed by the President and Chief Executive Offi¬cer (CEO) of HBL, Muhammad Au¬rangzeb and Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector GIK Institute during visit of the former to GIK Institute. He led a six-member delegation, including regional officials of the Bank. The ceremony was attended by Sardar Aminullah, Pro-Rector Admin and Finance, deans, heads of departments (HoDs), directors and other academic staff. The primary objectives of the MoU are to bridge the gap be¬tween academics and industry, to teach and groom GIK Institute students to meet the needs of the banking and other industries, and to up-skill prospective profession¬als’ understanding of their present expertise. The responsibilities of HBL are to include inculcating within the curriculum of specific degree pro¬grammes the following for GIK Institute’s students; basic know-how of emerging digital banking tools and their utilities – digitiza¬tion; basic knowledge of gener¬al banking regulations and bank¬ing products; conduct mentoring / career counselling sessions as agreed by the parties. The Bank may consider support to students and GIK for a better impact on ed¬ucation. GIK Institute’s responsibilities include considering the advised customised content within the curriculum; providing logistical arrangements to assist in arrang¬ing mentoring / counselling ses¬sions; and catering for the intern¬ship requirements at HBL as an alliance partner within the univer¬sity and the students.