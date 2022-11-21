Share:

NEW YORK-“If you’re ever losing faith in human nature,” Kathrine Switzer, an influential figure in women’s running, once said, “go out and watch a marathon.” It’s a thought that rang true with Lauren Ridloff on the streets of New York City earlier this month as she ran shoulder-to-shoulder with 50,000 others through the city’s five boroughs. Ridloff has been running most of her life, a form of solace in the busiest, most intense periods of her acting career. But the collective spirit and struggle of her fellow competitors at the NYC Marathon, her first time racing the 26.2-mile distance, was like nothing she had previously experienced in the sport. “This truly was a transformative experience for me,” Ridloff, whose recent credits include Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” and post-apocalyptic TV series “The Walking Dead,” tells CNN Sport.

“I really took in everybody’s energy and I felt so good,” she adds. “To see so many people moving in the same direction with the same goal and to arrive at the finish line – it’s hard to explain, truly, but it was a lovely feeling. It felt like a unity.” As she approached the end of the race in Central Park, Ridloff found herself at war with her body as she willed herself over the line, eventually finishing in four hours, five minutes and 48 seconds. “The very last mile, I just wanted to throw up,” she says. “I don’t know what happened, but all of a sudden I just felt the need to be done with it.”