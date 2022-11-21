Share:

ICAPP moot issues ‘Istanbul Declaration’ expressing solidarity with victims of ‘recent devastating floods in Pakistan of epic proportions’: Urges ‘alleviating hardships of people through climate finance, climate justice.

ISLAMABAD - The International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), Asia’s oldest and largest organisation of po­litical parties, unanimously elected Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed as the ICAPP Co-Chairman at its bien­nial conference in the historic Turk­ish city, with 200 representatives and leaders of 70 political parties from 33 countries participating.

Mushahid’s name for Co-Chairman was proposed by Thailand and Iran, and supported by China, Cambodia, Russia, Lebanon, Turkiye and In­donesia, before being put to a vote. Former Foreign Minister of South Korea, Chung Euiyong, was re-elect­ed Chairman of ICAPP, according to a press release issued by the Senate secretariat here on Sunday.

The ICAPP Conference, held once every two years, also issued the ‘Istanbul Declaration’ which expressed solidarity with victims of the ‘recent devastating floods in Pakistan of epic proportions’ and urged ‘alleviating hardships of people through climate finance and climate justice’.

Senator Mushahid Hussain thanked the participants for repos­ing confidence in him and termed his election as a ‘humbling experi­ence for me personally and a great honour for Pakistan’ to be so recog­nised at an important global forum, which represents public opinion and political parties of the world’s largest continent, Asia.

Mushahid Hussain termed the current epoch as historic trans­formation for Asia as the ‘balance of economic and political power is shifting from West to East’ mark­ing the ‘dawn of the ‘Asian Century’, which he noted the great visionary Poet of the East, Dr Allama Iqbal, had predicted 90 years back, when he wrote: ‘see, the Sun rising in the East’! He said ‘ICAPP is continua­tion of the Bandung Spirit, which started in 1955 with the first Afro-Asian Summit hosted by the great Indonesian leader, Dr Soekarno, at the Indonesian city of Bandung’.

Senator Mushahid Hussain said the ‘time has come that Asian hands must shape Asian destiny and the future of Asia’. He recounted his own early exposure to Asia, when he was a stu­dent studying at a school in Jakarta while his father served as Pakistan’s first Defence Attaché to Indonesia, and later his travels to China, Viet­nam, Korea and Cambodia and other Asian countries.

Mushahid also referred to Paki­stan’s close connections to Asia, when Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah supported the cause of Indonesian Independence in 1945, the Palestine issue in 1940 and ad­mired the leadership of Turkey’s Mustafa Kamal Ataturk. He said formation of Indian National Army (INA) in Singapore in 1942 served as a catalyst for the freedom strug­gle in the South Asian subcontinent. Pakistanis also joined in solidarity with the Vietnamese people, while refusing to join the Korean War, al­though Pakistan participated in the 1955 Bandung Conference.