LAKKI MARWAT - Underlining the importance of education for the development of the country, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Tariqullah on Sunday said that the nations that prioritised education reached the climax of development and they are now ruling the world.
He expressed these views while speaking at the talent award show at Government Higher Secondary School Abakhel Lakki Marwat. The show was organised by local organisations including Jahan foundation and Abakhel reformative movement (ARM) to encourage area students who grabbed positions in SSC and HSSC examinations and excelled in co-curricular activities.
Other speakers included DEO Muhammad Ilyas Khattak, Principal Muhammad Parsa, ARM Chief Inayatur Rehman and Maulana Anwar Siddique. Additional AC Owais Khan, ADEO Ihsanullah Khan, Jahan Foundation founder Haji Shah Jahan Khan and chief executive officer Haji Adnan, area elders, teachers and students also attended the function.