Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Underlining the importance of ed­ucation for the development of the country, Additional Deputy Com­missioner Dr Tariqullah on Sun­day said that the nations that pri­oritised education reached the climax of development and they are now ruling the world.

He expressed these views while speaking at the talent award show at Government Higher Secondary School Abakhel Lakki Marwat. The show was organised by local or­ganisations including Jahan foun­dation and Abakhel reformative movement (ARM) to encourage area students who grabbed posi­tions in SSC and HSSC examina­tions and excelled in co-curricular activities.

Other speakers included DEO Muhammad Ilyas Khattak, Prin­cipal Muhammad Parsa, ARM Chief Inayatur Rehman and Mau­lana Anwar Siddique. Additional AC Owais Khan, ADEO Ihsanullah Khan, Jahan Foundation founder Haji Shah Jahan Khan and chief executive officer Haji Adnan, area elders, teachers and students also attended the function.