LONDON - The spokesperson of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz’s London chapter Tasneem Haider Shah has alleged that assassination plots against PTI chief Imran Khan and slain senior journalist Ar­shad Sharif were prepared by PML-N in London, reported a private TV channel on Sunday.

While addressing a press conference in London today, he claimed that he held three meetings with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at Hussain Nawaz’s office in London. “I am associated with the PML-N for the last 20 years. I was summoned for the meeting to prepare a plot to assassinate Imran Khan and Arshad Sharif.”

“The first meeting was held on July 8, the sec­ond on September 20 and the third on October 29. I was told to eliminate Arshad Sharif and then Im­ran Khan before the appointment of the new army chief. Nasir Butt introduced me to Nawaz Sharif as an influential person from Gujrat. Nawaz Shar­if was told that Tasneem Haider had connections with the shooters who can complete the task.”

The PML-N London spokesperson claimed that Nawaz Sharif had asked him to provide shooters. He further alleged that Sharif had also vowed to spot a place in Wazirabad and the Punjab govern­ment will be blamed for the assassination plot.