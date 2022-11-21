LONDON - The spokesperson of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz’s London chapter Tasneem Haider Shah has alleged that assassination plots against PTI chief Imran Khan and slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif were prepared by PML-N in London, reported a private TV channel on Sunday.
Tasneem Haider Shah – the PML-N London spokesperson – levelled serious allegations against his party’s top leadership and claimed that the assassination plots against former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif were prepared in London.
While addressing a press conference in London today, he claimed that he held three meetings with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at Hussain Nawaz’s office in London. “I am associated with the PML-N for the last 20 years. I was summoned for the meeting to prepare a plot to assassinate Imran Khan and Arshad Sharif.”
“The first meeting was held on July 8, the second on September 20 and the third on October 29. I was told to eliminate Arshad Sharif and then Imran Khan before the appointment of the new army chief. Nasir Butt introduced me to Nawaz Sharif as an influential person from Gujrat. Nawaz Sharif was told that Tasneem Haider had connections with the shooters who can complete the task.”
The PML-N London spokesperson claimed that Nawaz Sharif had asked him to provide shooters. He further alleged that Sharif had also vowed to spot a place in Wazirabad and the Punjab government will be blamed for the assassination plot.