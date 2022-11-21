Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a party meeting to discuss numerous issues.

The meeting was held at the residence of former premier Imran Khan, discussing the contemporary political situation of the country – the long march and other important matters. The PTI’s top brass was present in the meeting including – Former federal foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former federal finance minister Asad Umar, former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhary, former minister of state Farrukh Habib, Dr. Shireen Mazari, Asad Qaiser, Ali Zaidi, Zulfi Bukhari, Pervez Khattak, Ali Amin Gandapur, Murad Saeed, Aamir Kayani, Babar Awan, Shafqat Mehmood, Ejaz Chaudhary, Azam Swati, Shah Farman, Ali Awan, Shibli Faraz, Aslam Khan, Iftikhar Durrani and Col. (R) Asim participated.

Besides reviewing the Rawalpindi touchdown – constitutes of the long march – different matters were also taken into account, including the economic crisis.