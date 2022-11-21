Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Zubair on Sunday accused Imran Khan of using below-the-par tactics in a bid to pressurize civil and military leadership to book his seat again in the power corridors.

However, he said while talking to a private news channel, Imran Khan’s every effort to exert pres­sure on the government was in vain. “That is why, he has turned his guns towards ‘Rawalpindi’.”

Zubair said no matter what Imran Khan could do, long march or sit-ins, it was sure that he would not succeed in his ulterior motives.

When the PTI chief drained out his energies while trying to make the Army Chief’s appointment con­troversial, he took a U-turn yet again by saying that “we have withdrawn from the matter”.