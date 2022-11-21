Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani lambasted former premier Imran Khan and stated that Khan was misleading his supporters.

Addressing a presser here, the PPP leader claimed Imran had lost sleep after the military establishment decided against committing unconstitutional acts.

Ghani advised Imran to wait for the next elections if he truly believed his party to be the most popular. “By sending his opponents to jail and censoring the media, Imran has ruined his mental state,” the PPP leader alleged. “He knows nothing about the Constitution and democracy,” he claimed, adding that Imran was misleading his supporters.