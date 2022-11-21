Share:

PTI chief says everyone will get a surprise on Nov 26 when marchers will converge on Rawalpindi n No more concerned about appointment of new COAS.

LAHORE - Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan has said that he along with long marchers would reach Rawalpindi at any cost, despite intelligence reports of expected attempts on his life.

“I know that my life is in dan­ger. There may be another attack but despite all the fears, I would reach Rawalpindi,” Imran said this while talking to media per­sons at his residence in Zaman Park here yesterday.

He said, “I know that my wounds cannot heal soon, even then I will lead the long march with the wounded leg.”

He said that everyone will get a surprise on November 26 — the day when his party’s supporters converge on Rawalpindi to de­mand early elections.

Responding to a question about their next plan, the PTI chairman said that they would reveal their future strategy soon.

Imran without divulging de­tails said: “I am aware of their plans, but I am planning ahead.”

The former premier reiterated that he was no more concerned about the appointment of next army chief. “I have no problem with whoever they want to ap­point as army chief. Now these people [government] are trapped from both sides,” Express News quoted him as saying.

Imran, who was voted out as prime minister in April this year, said the incumbent rulers would face defeat if early elections were held in the country.

“If these [polls] are not held, there are chances that the coun­try will go bankrupt.” Speaking on the occasion, the former prime also revealed that he was sent messages through Presi­dent Arif Alvi for negotiations to end the political deadlock in the country. “But I have only one demand, give the date of the elections. Only then discussions can take place,” he added.

About the Toshakhana gifts issue, the former PM said despite using the entire state machinery, the incumbent rulers could not find anything against him except the watch that he bought from Toshakhana (gift depository) and later sold it in the mar­ket. “I am going to court on this issue,” said Imran while refer­ring to the allegations.