Minister Planning and Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal has directed the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination and Pakistan Sports Board to submit PC-1 of the Narowal Sports City on 30th of this month.

The Minister made these directions while chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Monday to review the progress of Narowal Sports City.

The Minister noted that Narowal Sport City should be a national asset that not only becomes the face of Pakistani sports spirit but a profitable and credible resource for the country. This project should be functional on March 23 next year and necessary procurements should be ready before the deadline, directed the Minister, while highlighting the significance of the public interest project.

During the meeting, the Minister also directed the P3A Board to establish a company on December 15, which will help in maintenance of the Sport City while recommending people from different walks of life in the company.

The Minister observed that CDWP had directed to establish such a company that would be responsible for the management and maintenance of the Sports City.

The sports city has 14 stadiums and courts of sports, such as cricket, football, hockey, volleyball, squash, table tennis, lawn tennis, badminton court and other games besides swimming pools which was started by the Minister.