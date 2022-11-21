Share:

LAHORE - Confident of a positive outcome of PTI’s ongoing long march, Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi Sun­day said that the results of the [pro­test march] will be visible in the coming days.

“Everyone will get to know what Imran has achieved so far within the next few days”, he said while talking to the media after inaugurating the Mother and Child Care block in Gan­ga Ram Hospital here. The chief min­ister said the outcome of the PTI chief’s struggle was evident even now as the PML-N leaders have been pull­ing long faces. “It should be enough to indicate their inner feelings”, he main­tained. To a question about Imran Khan’s antagonistic approach towards the ‘mil­itary establishment’, Parvez said nothing of the sort was there on the surface. “It is only yesterday that Imran Khan has categorically stat­ed that that the ‘establish­ment’ had no role in the gun attack on him and the top­pling of his government”, he said. To another question, the chief minister stated that the Punjab government will protect PTI chairman Imran Khan by providing him with adequate secu­rity. Answering a question about a possible reconcil­iatory role to be played by him and Asif Ali Zardari in the present situation, the chief minister said that Asif Zardari had recently said that any new army chief constitutionally appointed by the government will be acceptable to him. React­ing to a question about the performance of the feder­al government, he said that nothing was going on in the federation except dramas. “For 10 to 15 years only fake actions were taken in Pun­jab and the matters became worse”, he said, adding that all the shortcomings in the government hospitals were due to the bad governance of Shehbaz Sharif. “Sheh­baz Sharif does not know to undertake any work. She­hbaz Sharif has been badly exposed after coming into power”, he maintained. In reply to a question, he said that the return of Nawaz Sharif should be asked from his family. Earlier, the CM said he had directed to un­dertake effective steps to eradicate the kidnapping of newly born children.