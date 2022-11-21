Share:

On Sunday, Pakistan along with other countries in the Global South welcomed the announcement that countries adopted a hard-fought final agreement at the COP27 climate summit that sets up a fund to help poor countries being severely impacted by climate disasters. Following tense negotiations that ran through the night, the Egyptian COP27 presidency released the final text and called for a session to approve the provision for a loss and damage fund.

There have not been many positive developments in the domestic and international arena of late, and this is a tremendous achievement that must be celebrated. Pakistan should be particularly proud of how the Climate Minister Sherry Rehman spearheaded the efforts along with the rest of the team.

PM Shehbaz Sharif is right in stating that this is the first pivotal step towards the goal of climate justice. However, we must exercise cautious optimism as most of the controversial decisions relating to the fund have been pushed forward into the next year, when a “transitional committee” would make recommendations for countries to then adopt at the COP28 climate summit in November 2023. Those recommendations would include the identification and expansion of sources of funding, taking on the difficult question of which countries should pay into the new fund.

It is now up to the transitional committee to live up to and capitalise on this rare moment of consensus and cooperation. This is an issue that is critical to the survival of future generations after all. 134 countries around the world could benefit from this fund as it is imperative that it responds with agility to the needs of the vulnerable, the fragile and those on the frontline of climate disasters. The announcement offers hope to vulnerable communities all over the world and reaffirms the core principles of climate justice. However, this is just the very first step on a long journey towards taking responsibility and making amends.