PESHAWAR - Adviser to Prime Minister and provincial president of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engr Amir Muqam has strongly condemned the police baton charge and torture under the patronage of the provincial government against health technicians, who were peacefully protesting for their rights.
In a statement here, the PML-N leader said that provincial government has all the financial resources for running of the helicopter like rickshaw and billions of rupees for spreading lies through social media but it has no funds in exchequer for salaries of its employees.
He demanded immediate release of all detained and arrested health technicians and restoration of services of over 1,000 health technicians besides quick release of their year-long stopped salaries.
Muqam alleged that PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after destroying the economy has started harassment of employees upon protesting for their genuine demands, adding statements of the PTI leaders and practical work were two separate things