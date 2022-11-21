Share:

PESHAWAR - Adviser to Prime Minister and provin­cial president of Pakistan Mus­lim League-N, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Engr Amir Muqam has strongly condemned the police baton charge and torture un­der the patronage of the provin­cial government against health technicians, who were peaceful­ly protesting for their rights.

In a statement here, the PML-N leader said that provin­cial government has all the fi­nancial resources for running of the helicopter like rickshaw and billions of rupees for spreading lies through social media but it has no funds in exchequer for salaries of its employees.

He demanded immediate re­lease of all detained and arrest­ed health technicians and resto­ration of services of over 1,000 health technicians besides quick release of their year-long stopped salaries.

Muqam alleged that PTI gov­ernment in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa after destroying the economy has started harass­ment of employees upon pro­testing for their genuine de­mands, adding statements of the PTI leaders and practical work were two separate things