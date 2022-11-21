Share:

The PTI has been given a no-objection certificate by the district administration of the federal capital, following which workers of the party thronged Rawat to listen to the address of party chief Imran Khan via video link. PTI workers from different union councils reached Koral Chowk and later a rally, led by PTI leaders reached Rawat to join the long march which has been on the road for over two weeks.

As per the NOC, the permission has been granted for the route from Koral Chowk to Chak Beli Mor Rawat via Express Highway and only for one day. This development has come about in response to the application filed by the PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan, however, there are 35 conditions that the protestors must adhere to. This also includes a restriction on entering the Red Zone, and PTI leaders have been informed that any alteration to the route will automatically result in the cancellation of the NOC.

The right to protest is a sacred one and the PTI or any other party must be able to exercise it. But this must be done without inciting chaos and violence, and causing disruptions. Reports reveal that Section 144 would continue to be enforced in other areas and rallies will not be allowed to block any road or participants would not be allowed to cause damage to public or private property. This can be understood considering what has happened in the past. More importantly, there is also a restriction on carrying weapons and batons.

The hope is that everything proceeds smoothly and that there are no untoward incidents. This is critical considering how there are security concerns according to the authorities. Security measures have been beefed up with around 14,018 officers being deployed and equipped with tear gas, rubber bullets, gas masks, pepper guns, and spray paints to maintain law and order during the rally.

At the same time, it is also encouraging to see dialogue resuming between the government and the PTI for the first time since the PDM came into power. Reports reveal that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met with President Arif Alvi on Friday and offered dialogue to resolve political issues. The sources said the president told him that his message would be conveyed to the PTI leadership. Apparently, the PTI leadership has also given Dr Alvi its approval to engage with the government. It remains to be seen what comes out of these talks, but dialogue is of the utmost importance for our political system to function. Given the number of crises we are dealing with currently, we cannot have the whole system being held hostage the way it has over the past year.