Share:

TURIN -Norway’s Casper Ruud said he was not expecting to reach yet another final in 2022 after beating Andrey Rublev in straight sets to book his place in Sunday’s showpiece at the ATP Finals in Turin. Ruud confidently swatted aside an error-prone Rublev 6-2 6-4 on Saturday to set up a clash against Novak Djokovic. The 23-year-old has had a great year - reaching his first Masters 1000 final in the Miami Open, before making it to the finals of the French Open and U.S. Open - and will be looking to cap it off with victory at the season-ending championship. “I think I surprised myself for sure,” Ruud told reporters. “It was a tough start of the year for me because I twisted my ankle in Australia the day before my match in the Australian Open, so I had to pull out. I guess when I was on the plane back home, I did not think I would be sitting here in this position. “I think when the draw was made here, I guess I was the least favourite to reach the final, compared to all the other great players who I consider are maybe better hard court indoor players than myself.”