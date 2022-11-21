Share:

Employees must never be considered personal assets of employers. Nor should they be deemed 24/7 slaves or robots. It’s a common practice in our part of the world that employees are contacted even after office hours and called back for some missing information. They are tethered through digital communication even on weekends, holidays and vacations, without giving the slightest consideration to their mental and physical health. Clearly such an intrusion by the employers disrupts the employees’ work-life balance.

It’s becoming illegal in many countries to contact employees after office hours, with the exception of some work emergencies. According to the U.S. Department of Labour, a work emergency is an “unforeseen situation that threatens employees, customers or the public; disrupts or shuts down your operations; or causes physical or environmental damage.” But here, employers with a sadistic mentality or colonial mindset deliberately keep employees on an electronic leash after office hours.

France, Germany and Portugal have formed laws barring businesses and departments from contacting employees after working hours. The freedom to disconnect from the office after work hours has been acknowledged as a fundamental human right. Employers who dare trespass the personal boundaries of employees will incur fines as per the laws enacted in those countries. In Germany, it is strictly prohibited to dismiss an employee if he fails in attending to his work phone after work time.

In countries like ours with colonial past, employers or bosses under the hubris of officiality or with the superman powers vested by departmental hierarchy, behave like Orwellian Big Brother, running their offices as their “nanny states”. They forget the simple fact that employees under undue pressure and in a threatening atmosphere always underperform. They must pay heed to what John Stuart Mill says:

“A state which dwarfs its men in order that they may be more docile instruments in its hands, even for beneficial purposes, will find that with small men no great thing can really be accomplished.”

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), a part of the United States Department of Labour, in its Section 15, enjoins employers to safeguard the safety, health, and welfare of their employees. Its guidelines define health as a “state of total physical, mental, and social well-being, not only the absence of disease”. It also defines “stress” as when the demands on an employee exceed their capacity to cope with their responsibilities.

Various critical studies on the dynamics of the corporate system indicate that assigning input and demanding output from employees after office hours exposes the lack of planning and seriousness on the part of the management and administration section of business firms. It is to cover up one’s own absence of commitment to the goals and targets of the company. Making inroads into employees’ life beyond the office always proves counterproductive for business enterprises and human resource departments.

Some laws and by-laws must be designed to draw boundaries between office and home. Employers must be barred from contacting their employees after office hours. Though sporadic calls in case of urgency and emergency should not be minded by employees. In case of genuine reasons for not responding to office calls, a little leeway can help build trust between both ends of the job spectrum. Employees on their part must not nurture any mala fide either, regarding the progress of the business they are working for.

M. NADEEM NADIR,

Kasur.