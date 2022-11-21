ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and UNESCO have agreed to work out for establishment of PAK-UNESCO Joint Centre of Excellence in Teachers Training and STEAM Learning at Islamabad.
It was decided during a bilateral meeting held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan between the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, with Ms Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director General for Education UNESCO.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of II World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education, said a press release yesterday. Ms Giannini was previously Senator and Minister for Education, Universities and Research, Italy.
Rana Tanveer Hussain informed about Pakistan’s resolute commitment to overcome the major challenges in education sector and mainly in the areas of Out of School Children, Girls Education, urgent actions required to mitigate learning losses, Quality of Education referring to (pedagogy skills, faculty development & governance issues), introducing & embedding Skills learning in mainstream Education as well as use of technology & STEM to assist the conventional mode of education.