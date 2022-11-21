Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and UNESCO have agreed to work out for establishment of PAK-UNESCO Joint Centre of Ex­cellence in Teachers Training and STEAM Learning at Islamabad.

It was decided during a bilateral meeting held at Tashkent, Uzbeki­stan between the Federal Minis­ter for Education and Profession­al Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, with Ms Stefania Giannini, Assis­tant Director General for Educa­tion UNESCO.

The meeting was held on the side­lines of II World Conference on Ear­ly Childhood Care and Education, said a press release yesterday. Ms Giannini was previously Senator and Minister for Education, Univer­sities and Research, Italy.

Rana Tanveer Hussain informed about Pakistan’s resolute com­mitment to overcome the major challenges in education sector and mainly in the areas of Out of School Children, Girls Education, urgent actions required to miti­gate learning losses, Quality of Education referring to (pedago­gy skills, faculty development & governance issues), introduc­ing & embedding Skills learn­ing in mainstream Education as well as use of technology & STEM to assist the conventional mode of education.