ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has welcomed yesterday the establish­ment of a fund to ad­dress loss and damage caused by climate-in­duced disasters.

The consensus de­cision taken to this effect by the COP27 in Sharm-El-Sheikh (Egypt) is a momen­tous achievement, es­pecially for the Group of 77 and China, as the developing countries have been demand­ing such a fund for the past 30 years.

“It is up to the transitional com­mittee to build on the historic development. I appreciate (Min­ister for Climate Change) Sherry Rehman and her team for their contribution and hard work,” the prime minister remarked.

The prime minister along with his cabinet members including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari and Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Reh­man had raised the voice for cli­mate justice at the regional and global levels. According to an of­ficial statement by the PM of­fice, the COP27 made history by taking a practical step compar­ing the Paris Accord and Green Marshal Plan.

The catastrophic climate change induced devastating floods in Pakistan early this year that resulted in losses and dam­ages of over $30 billion, refocus­ing the global attention towards this critical issue.

Pakistan, as chair of the Group of 77 and China, galvanised support for establishment of the fund in COP 27 in Sharm el Sheikh, first by having it placed on the agenda of the conference, and then pushing for a consen­sus agreement.

The dedicated ‘Fund for Loss and Damage’ will address losses and damages in developing coun­tries, such as Pakistan, which are particularly vulnerable to the ad­verse impacts of climate change, said Foreign Office’s Spokesper­son Mumtaz Zehra Baloch.

“Pakistan congratulates the de­veloping countries for their ex­emplary solidarity and stead­fastness in pushing their case for a Fund for Loss and Damage. We also appreciate the understand­ing and cooperation of the de­veloped countries in recognising the urgency to act on loss and damage,” she said.

She added; “Pakistan also ap­preciates the Egyptian presi­dency of COP27, especially For­eign Minister Sameh Shoukry, as well as UNFCCC Executive Secre­tary Simon Stiell, for this historic breakthrough.” She said Pakistan looked forward to early opera­tionalisation of the fund, with the hope that the fund would bridge a major gap in the climate finance architecture.