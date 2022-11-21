ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has welcomed yesterday the establishment of a fund to address loss and damage caused by climate-induced disasters.
The consensus decision taken to this effect by the COP27 in Sharm-El-Sheikh (Egypt) is a momentous achievement, especially for the Group of 77 and China, as the developing countries have been demanding such a fund for the past 30 years.
“It is up to the transitional committee to build on the historic development. I appreciate (Minister for Climate Change) Sherry Rehman and her team for their contribution and hard work,” the prime minister remarked.
The prime minister along with his cabinet members including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman had raised the voice for climate justice at the regional and global levels. According to an official statement by the PM office, the COP27 made history by taking a practical step comparing the Paris Accord and Green Marshal Plan.
The catastrophic climate change induced devastating floods in Pakistan early this year that resulted in losses and damages of over $30 billion, refocusing the global attention towards this critical issue.
Pakistan, as chair of the Group of 77 and China, galvanised support for establishment of the fund in COP 27 in Sharm el Sheikh, first by having it placed on the agenda of the conference, and then pushing for a consensus agreement.
The dedicated ‘Fund for Loss and Damage’ will address losses and damages in developing countries, such as Pakistan, which are particularly vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change, said Foreign Office’s Spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch.
“Pakistan congratulates the developing countries for their exemplary solidarity and steadfastness in pushing their case for a Fund for Loss and Damage. We also appreciate the understanding and cooperation of the developed countries in recognising the urgency to act on loss and damage,” she said.
She added; “Pakistan also appreciates the Egyptian presidency of COP27, especially Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, as well as UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell, for this historic breakthrough.” She said Pakistan looked forward to early operationalisation of the fund, with the hope that the fund would bridge a major gap in the climate finance architecture.