The power of community to create health is far greater than any physician, clinic or hospital.

–Mark Hyman

The history of hospitals in rather interesting and involves the evolution from guesthouses to centres of scientific development. Modern day hospitals have been influenced by a number of social and cultural developments including disease, economics, geography, religion, ethnicity, socio-economic standings, scientific growth, technological development and political surroundings. It started with the tradition of nursing, which was developed during the early years of Christianity. The church was responsible for not only caring for the sick but feeding the hungry, poor, caring for widows and children, and offering hospitality to strangers. This came under the religious ethos of empathy and charity but with time, monasteries added wards and multiple wards transformed into versions of hospitals. In the meantime, diseases like the black plague, leprosy, tuberculosis and small pox had spread throughout the world, killing millions and establishing the needs for hospitals.