ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Inter­faith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Sunday said a ‘World Peace Confer­ence’ would be organized in March next year to sort out the climate change and faith-based issues in the fed­eral capital. Ashrafi who is recently re-elected Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC)’s chair­man in an exclusive talk with APP, said Imam-e-Kaaba, Sheikh Al-Azhar, Pope Fran­cis, Bishop of Canterbury and Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary General Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa would be invited in the moot. He said the pres­ence of these world-re­nowned faith-based leaders on one platform would give a positive message and help resolve the common issues being confronted by human­ity for so long. He further informed that ‘Pakistan Sta­bility Conferences’ and other seminars would be held to promote interfaith and in­tersect harmony across the country. Keeping in view the current situation, Ashrafi said political and religious parties should adopt an at­titude of understanding and harmony for the economic stability in the country, and continue efforts for the elimination of interest-based economic systems, extrem­ism, and terrorism. He pro­posed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to start meaningful dialogues with the government and return in the parliament. “Reforms in the justice and electoral systems are essen­tial to bring Pakistan at par with advanced countries,” he maintained. He said mali­cious campaign against the Pakistan’s security forces and officials should be stopped immediately, add­ing that the new army chief would be appointed in ac­cordance with the Consti­tution and law. He was of the view that in the case of senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder, attack on Imran Khan, and alleged illicit video-tape incident of Senator Azam Swati, “blaming the national se­curity forces without any investigation and evidence was not right”.