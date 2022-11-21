ISLAMABAD - Political temperature in the country is rising every hour amid the chilling weather as winters make a delayed start.
Looking for a comeback to power, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan is set to show power in Rawalpindi on November 26 and will possibly announce another rally in Islamabad to put pressure on the government to call snap polls.
The general elections in any case are not too far away as the National Assembly’s five-year tenure ends in August. But Khan wants to have elections within a couple of months if not weeks.
This has put the government and the opposition in a confrontational mode. The government wants to utilize the next few months to be able to announce some relief towards the end of the five-year term which will be helpful for the general elections.
Khan, who was ousted in April this year through a vote of no-confidence, believes the coalition government does not have any mandate to rule as it comprises of ‘corrupt’ politicians who had done nothing but looted the nation.
The appointment of new army chief is also expected this week. Khan has already accused the government of seeking to prefer personal likings instead of national interest regarding the naming of new chief of army staff. The government on the contrary, holds Imran Khan responsible for trying to politicise key appointment.
Yesterday, Imran Khan said that he had no issue with whoever is appointed as the next army chief, and there will be a surprise for everyone on November 26. Speaking to a delegation of journalists at his home in Lahore, the former premier said, “I know the government’s plans, but I am planning ahead.” He added that there was no solution to the country’s problems except for snap polls.
“The whole world is aware of the rulers’ corruption stories. Even after using the entire state machinery against me, they could not find anything except the watch, and I am going to court over the watch issue,” he contended.
Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammed Asif, a senior Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader, taking a jibe at Imran Khan for ‘backtracking’ from foreign conspiracy and anti-establishment narrative, said that following his ouster from power, Imran Khan has lost his sense and is finding it hard to figure out who to blame.
Pakistan People’s Party leader Faisal Karim Kundi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister has urged Imran Khan to show sympathy with the flood victims.
“Imran Khan held three telethons to help the flood victims. Imran Khan admitted that 15 billion rupees have been collected for flood victims. This money should be distributed among the affectees,” he said.
Kundi said Imran Khan should stop the politics of self-interest for a while and work for the national interest