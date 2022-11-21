Share:

ISLAMABAD - Political tem­perature in the coun­try is rising every hour amid the chill­ing weather as winters make a delayed start.

Looking for a come­back to power, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan is set to show power in Rawal­pindi on November 26 and will possibly an­nounce another rally in Islamabad to put pres­sure on the govern­ment to call snap polls.

The general elections in any case are not too far away as the Nation­al Assembly’s five-year tenure ends in August. But Khan wants to have elections within a couple of months if not weeks.

This has put the gov­ernment and the opposition in a confrontational mode. The gov­ernment wants to utilize the next few months to be able to announce some relief towards the end of the five-year term which will be helpful for the gen­eral elections.

Khan, who was ousted in April this year through a vote of no-confidence, believes the coa­lition government does not have any mandate to rule as it com­prises of ‘corrupt’ politicians who had done nothing but loot­ed the nation.

The appointment of new army chief is also expected this week. Khan has already accused the government of seeking to pre­fer personal likings instead of national interest regarding the naming of new chief of army staff. The government on the contrary, holds Imran Khan re­sponsible for trying to politicise key appointment.

Yesterday, Imran Khan said that he had no issue with who­ever is appointed as the next army chief, and there will be a surprise for everyone on No­vember 26. Speaking to a dele­gation of journalists at his home in Lahore, the former premier said, “I know the government’s plans, but I am planning ahead.” He added that there was no solu­tion to the country’s problems except for snap polls.

“The whole world is aware of the rulers’ corruption sto­ries. Even after using the en­tire state machinery against me, they could not find anything ex­cept the watch, and I am going to court over the watch issue,” he contended.

Defence Minister Khawaja Mo­hammed Asif, a senior Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader, taking a jibe at Imran Khan for ‘backtracking’ from foreign con­spiracy and anti-establishment narrative, said that following his ouster from power, Imran Khan has lost his sense and is finding it hard to figure out who to blame.

Pakistan People’s Party lead­er Faisal Karim Kundi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister has urged Imran Khan to show sym­pathy with the flood victims.

“Imran Khan held three tele­thons to help the flood victims. Imran Khan admitted that 15 billion rupees have been collect­ed for flood victims. This money should be distributed among the affectees,” he said.

Kundi said Imran Khan should stop the politics of self-interest for a while and work for the na­tional interest