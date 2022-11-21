Share:

KARACHI-The power supply to five districts of the Sindh province was suspended due to a technical fault in the Jamshoro grid station. The people of Hyderabad, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Badin, and Mirpur Khas were without power for several hours on Saturday after the malfunctioning of the power transformer of the Jamshoro grid station. According to the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) spokesperson, a fault occurred in the two transformers of 500 kV grid station Jamshoro at 5:17pm.

He said that HESCO teams were engaged to address the matter -- the reconnection, repair, and investigation.