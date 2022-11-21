Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Paediatrics Association of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa (PPA-KP) celebrated World Children’s Day-2022 in collaboration with UNICEF, here, on Sunday.

The event, participated by paediatricians, health­care professionals, students, teachers, children and parents, was held at the Khyber Institute of Health Hayatabad Peshawar. Taimur Khan Jhagra, KP Minis­ter for Health and Finance, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Welcoming the guests, Prof Muhammad Hussain, the President of PPA-KP, highlighted the importance of World Children’s Day. He said that November 20 marks the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The convention is the most ratified human rights treaty in the history of the world and it is a day to reimagine a better future for every child. Prof Inayat Khan, Director of Khyber Institute of Child Health, said that children of today are the future of Pakistan and if we invest in their health and education, it will be reflected in the form of a better tomorrow.

He lamented the fact that the health indicators of Pakistani children are far from satisfactory. A large number of our Children are suffering from ill health and malnutrition and are dying from vaccine-pre­ventable diseases and other infections.

He said that unfortunately, there was no operation­al hospital for the children of KP. The under-construc­tion hospital in Hayatabad, being a federally-funded project, couldn’t be completed even after 10 years due to lack of funding.

Taimur Khan Jhagra, KP Minister for Health and Finance, assured the audience that the provincial government was committed to expanding access to health care to the masses. He said that the Sehat Insaf Card had empowered the poorest of the poor to ac­cess high-quality medical treatment.

Taimur said the KP had an extensive network of healthcare facilities ranging from Basic Health Units to Tertiary Healthcare Facilities. The challenge was to enhance the quality of services and build people’s trust.