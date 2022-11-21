Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the international community observed World Children Day on Sunday, President Dr Arif Alvi called upon the government, privileged persons, NGO’s and international organizations to especially focus on the needs of a large number of children worst affected by the super floods in Pakistan.

“On this day, I call upon the government, privileged per­sons, NGO’s and international organizations to specially fo­cus on the needs of large num­ber of children who are worst affected by the recent climate induced super floods in Paki­stan and to provide them edu­cation, nutrition and shelter and protect them from disease and hunger,” the president said in a message on the Day.

He said the day was observed every year to promote and protect the rights of children around the world.

The day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children’s Day and on this date in 1959, the UN General Assembly ad­opted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child.

The president said this year, the theme for World Children’s Day 2022 was very apt which states ‘Inclu­sion for every child’.

“From climate change, educa­tion and mental health, to end­ing racism and discrimination, children and young people are raising their voices on the issues that matter to their generation and calling for adults to create a better future,” he remarked.

He said on this day, Pakistan like rest of the world, pledged to advocate, promote and celebrate children’s rights, translating into dialogues and actions that would build a better world for children.

He said Pakistan commemo­rated the Children Day to reit­erate its renewed commitment to safeguard the rights of chil­dren as a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of Children (ICRC).

It is also observed to reaffirm the commitment to make sincere efforts at all national, regional and international fora to protect the children and provide them access to development and par­ticipation opportunities without any discrimination of status, caste, creed or religion.