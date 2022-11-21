Share:

KARACHI-A suspect was shot dead and his companion was wounded by a private security guard during an attempted theft near Tariq Road.

Ferozabad police officer Nizam said that two suspects were trying to steal the glass of a car in Block-2 of PECHS when the security guard, Lal Marjan opened fire on them. As a result, one of the suspects was killed and his companion was wounded.

Both the suspects were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where Raza was pronounced dead on arrival and the wounded suspect was identified as Robin Hamid. The police have taken the guard into custody for interrogation.

Man shot dead

A man was shot dead in Pak Colony, Pak Colony SHO Mohammed Ashraf Malik said. He said the deceased, Khan Zareen, 50, was standing near Dhobi Ghat when armed pillion riders opened fire on him and sped away. The victim died on the spot, he added. The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal formalities.

The victim originally hailed from Bajaur Agency. His relatives, who rushed to the hospital, told the police that they had an old enmity with their rivals at their native place.

Young man stabbed to death

A 26-year old man was murdered in Sohrab Goth. Police said that Riaz Husain was stabbed to death by unknown suspects at the Al-Asif Square bus stand off Superhighway. The police suspected some personal enmity behind the murder. The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Machar Colony lynching suspect wounded in ‘encounter’

Police claimed to have arrested a suspect after he was wounded in an encounter. The suspect was one of the many people allegedly involved in the recent lynching of two telecom workers, according to Keamari SSP Fida Husain Janwari.

The officer said that the suspect, Noor Mustafa, was nominated in the lynching case. Acting on tip off, the Docks police carried out an action in the jungle area of Machhar Colony at around 3am on Saturday. The suspect along with a companion opened firing on the police party, the officer said. In the ensuing encounter, he was wounded, he added.

“He was involved in lynching of two employees of the private telecom company on Oct. 28,” said the officer, adding that he was also an active member of a Lyari gang and had remained involved in four murders.

Purse snatcher

wounded in clash

A suspect who was allegedly involved in over 40 street crimes was wounded and arrested following an encounter in Clifton, police said. They said a police party was patrolling the Block-5 of Clifton near Ganda Nala locality when two suspects opened fire on them. In the encounter that followed, one of the suspects, Mohammed Shahbaz, was shot at and wounded but his companion managed to escape, they added.