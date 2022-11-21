Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi met with Chairman CM Complaint Cell Zubair Ahmad Khan who submitted a report to him about redressal of public complaints. The chief minister stressed to undertake necessary steps in order to redress public complaints, adding that problems of the masses should be resolved at any cost. The CM maintained it was foremost priority of the government to provide prompt relief to the people. “We are serving the people and will continue to do so adding that resolving problems of the people of Rawalpindi is our topmost priority”. He vowed to complete the ongoing development projects in Rawalpindi at the earliest.CM Parvez Elahi condoled the demise of his brother’s wife, offered fateha and prayed for her forgiveness.CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the bereaved family. Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal was also present on the occasion.

HONORARY CONSUL GENERAL OF PAKISTAN IN US CALLS ON CM

Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi met with the Honorary Consul General of Pakistan in America Shahid Ahmed Khan at his office in which matters pertaining to mutual interest and investment possibilities came under discussion. It was decided to undertake essential steps for the promotion of business to business relations. It was also agreed between the Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and Honorary Consul General Shahid Khan on the Silicon Valley collaboration with Punjab IT Board. The CM while talking on this occasion said that necessary steps will be taken jointly with the American multinational companies for the transfer of technology. He stated that Punjab will take a lead in the IT business export by launching the microchip technology. He stated that with the collaboration of Silicon Valley Boston the IT sector in Punjab will be promoted. The CM disclosed that in order to further develop IT universities of Punjab collaboration will be made with the American IT universities. Pakistan and America will have more cordial relations in the coming days. “People to people” will be promoted in America and Pakistan. The Honorary Consul General of Pakistan in America Shahid Ahmed Khan said that the Chief Minister is taking commendable steps in the health sector adding that the Rescue 1122 is an unforgettable project of CM Parvez Elahi. He further acknowledged that the CM by launching the relief work during the flood took a lead. Shahid Ahmed Khan said that the youth is the biggest asset of Pakistan adding that we will give full support to impart IT technology and training. The Pakistanis residing in America are ready to make an investment in Punjab. Former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar was also present in the meeting