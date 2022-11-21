Share:

LAHORE-The first and second qualifying round matches of the 6th Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2022 were decided here at Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy Nishtar Park on Sunday.

In the men’s singles first qualifying round matches, Bilal Farooq beat Hassan Kamran 6-0, Shehzad PAF beat Rana Humayun 6-1, Hamza Jawad beat Kashan ul Haq 6-4, Hassan Riaz beat Waleed Humayun 6-0, Uzair Khan beat Zakir Ullah 7-5, Saad Mubarik beat Shamir Dilshad 6-1, Amir Mumtaz beat Shazaib 6-4, Irfan Ullah beat Brig Manzoor 6-2.

In other first round matches, Waqas Basit beat Abdul Saboor 6-0, Ahmad Nael beat Ali Imam 6-0, Kamran Khan beat Ashar Khan 6-4, Hassan Ali beat Salman Ahmad 6-0, Saif Ali beat Syed Nofil Kaleem 6-4, Hasam Khan beat Haseeb 6-4, Gul Hassan beat Ahmad Khan 6-0, Sikandar Hayat beat Rai Asim Zafar 6-2, Inam Gul beat Suhaib Waseem 6-0.

In the men’s singles second round matches, Ahmad Kamil beat Hammad 6-2, Baqir Ali beat Bilal Farooq 7-6, Hassan Riaz beat Shahrukh 6-1, Uzair Khan beat Saad Mubarik 6-3, Irfan Ullah beat Amir Mumtaz 6-3, Waqas beat Haroon 7-6 and Ahmad Nael beat Faisal Khalil 6-0.

Today (Monday), the main draws of all categories will start at 10:00 am while the opening ceremony of the championship will take place at 3:30 pm. Mr. Ehsan Bhutta, Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs Punjab, will grace the occasion as chief guest.