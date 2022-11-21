Share:

ISLAMABAD-On the directions of the Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and the Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate continues crackdown on illegal housing schemes.

RDA has already lodged First Information Reports (FIRs) against two illegal housing schemes namely Mivida City and Abdullah City at Chakri Road. Any advertisement on their part is an attempt to deceive people. RDA has also lodged FIRs against three illegal housing schemes namely Budget Agro Farms and Countryside Farms at Chak Beli Road Rawalpindi and Kalyam City at Rawat.

It is also informed to the general public that Green Lake City is a fake housing scheme and is advertising on social media.

RDA has warned all and sundry that without getting the requisite NOC from RDA for launching of the housing schemes, apartment projects, commercial buildings, etc within the controlled area of RDA; all sorts of advertisement, marketing and development of such projects through advertisement agencies, private limited companies, civil proprietorships, etc are illegal.

Therefore, RDA advises general public in their own interest that they should not make any investment in illegal housing schemes. Moreover, on direction of the DG RDA, MP&TE Directorate has urged sponsors to stop the marketing of their unapproved / illegal housing scheme on print/ social media and should contact RDA for getting NOC/ approval of the scheme as per law.

RDA Spokesman said MP&TE Directorate RDA has sent letters with request/ information to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Islamabad, Cyber Crime Islamabad, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Islamabad, SNGPL Islamabad, The District Collector Rawalpindi, District Council Rawalpindi, PEMRA Islamabad and Commissioner Islamabad about illegal advertisements of private housing schemes on social media, WhatsApp, YouTube and other apps of internet facility.

He said some owners/ developers wrongly spoke bluntly that they got NOC from the RDA. This can be verified from the video clips floated by them on YouTube.

The Director General RDA has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal/ unauthorized housing schemes, constructions and commercial activities and booking offices without any fear and favour, he added.