JEDDAH - Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday categorically dismissed ru­mours related to Pakistan’s default risks, terming them the “PTI’s pro­paganda” for mere politicking.

His remarks come after former pre­mier Imran Khan and his party mem­bers raised alarms about the eco­nomic situation and alleged that the government is not able to control it.

In an address at the Pakistani Con­sulate in Jeddah on Sunday, Iqbal said the government had adopted a path of stability and saved the coun­try from going towards a default.

“The news about Pakistan’s default risk is based on a malicious cam­paign initiated by the PTI which has no reality.” The planning minister said the incumbent government, un­der the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, had succeeded in re­moving Pakistan from the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list.

“The PTI destroyed the country’s economy which resulted in an econom­ic crisis but the incumbent government has improved the economy by follow­ing the agreement with the IMF (Inter­national Monetary Fund) and for the last six months, Pakistan has adopted a path of stability,” Iqbal said.

On overseas Pakistanis, the minis­ter said the government would soon introduce a death insurance scheme for them to provide support to their families in case of accidental death.

He added that the government supported their right to vote but it should be implemented without compromising the sanctity and se­curity of the electoral process.

“There is no secure Internet-based voting system in use in the world yet. However, various proposals are un­der consideration, including the pro­posal to give representation to over­seas Pakistanis through specific seats in Parliament,” the minister said. He also lauded the role of the Pakistani community in the socio-econom­ic development of the country and termed them as “lifelines”.

The minister further added that Pakistan had a “long-standing and brotherly relationship” with Saudi Arabia which would continue with the same spirit. “We want to estab­lish CPEC-style (China-Pakistan Eco­nomic Corridor) economic coop­eration with Saudi Arabia,” he said, adding that China and Saudi Arabia were offered joint investment op­portunities under CPEC.

“Overseas [Pakistanis] based in Sau­di Arabia are a strategic partner of Pa­kistan and their efforts are commend­able which helps Pakistan to promote their narrative,” the minister said.