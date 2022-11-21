Share:

LAHORE - Former minister and AML chief Sheikh Rashid has said that “backdoor negotiations” with President Arif Alvi were underway. In a media talk in Lahore on Sunday, he said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan “has no interest” in appointment of the army chief. “He just wants the selection to be made on merit.”

Rashid also met Imran at the former premier’s residence in the city earlier in the day. Talking to journalists afterward, he said that doctors had ad­vised Imran not to travel, adding that there was still a threat to the PTI chief’s life. About the long march, Rashid said that people would march on the capital in the daylight. “We have only one de­mand: free and fair elections.”

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief claimed that countdown had begun for the government, and this week is decisive. In a statement on Twitter, said that the government is stuck in a political, eco­nomic and deployment crisis. Further explaining the perplexed situation of the incumbent govern­ment he added that “it’s unaware of earthly reali­ties and is suspended in the air, neither its hands touching the sky nor its feet touching the earth.” According to the AML chief the rulers are in denial of the reality that things were getting out of their con­trol and the government was stuck in a chaotic situa­tion. Imran Khan will be given a historic welcome at Committee Chowk on November 26, he said.