The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday barred police, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking any ‘illegal’ action against PTI leader and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

PTI leader’s son Ahsan Sheikh moved SHC against the police raid at his house, last week.

The high court in today’s hearing barred police, NAB and the FIA from taking any illegal action against Haleem Adil Sheikh and summoned a response from the federal, and Sindh governments, NAB, FIA and other institutions by December 6.

The SHC has also summoned the record of cases and ongoing inquiries against the Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly.

It may be noted, Sindh police surrounded, and trespassed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh’s home, spokesperson Haleem Adil Sheikh said.

According to the spokesperson, the police broke into and entered the PTI leader’s house twice without warrants. The police raided the PTI leader’s house with 15 mobiles, civil dress and women policepersons.

However, the PTI leader was not at his residence, the spokesperson added. The PTI leader is being harassed by the police on the Sindh government orders, he added.