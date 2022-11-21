Share:

PESHAWAR - Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chairman, on Sunday criticised the PTI lead­ership for spreading rumours that the country was about to go bankrupt.

Addressing a gathering in Koz Behram Dheri, dis­trict Charsadda, he said that what purpose the PTI leaders wanted to achieve by spreading rumours about the country’s economy. “This amounts to con­spiring against the country,” he remarked.

On the occasion, ANP workers Sharif Gul, Qadeem Gul Haji, Javed Haji, Hasham Khan, Ziarat Khan and Hazratullah announced to join QWP along with their family members and supporters.

Aftab Sherpao said that appointment of the army chief would be made as per the Constitution, add­ing that PTI chairman Imran Khan wanted to make this process controversial. He was also critical of Im­ran Khan’s long march, saying what type of indepen­dence he wanted as the country was already inde­pendent.

He said that Imran strained the country’s relations with other nations when he was the prime minister. He said that now, the country was going in the right direction and it was enjoying good relations with other nations.

The QWP leader said that PTI undermined the gov­ernance and the economy during its four-year rule. He said that the PTI leadership wanted a clash be­tween the state institutions. “The incompetence of the PTI could be gauged from the fact that it changed five IGPs and several chief secretaries of Punjab,” he added.

He said that Imran Khan had created a huge gulf between the government and the opposition due to which the two sides could not have a normal working relation. He maintained that Imran hailed the judi­ciary when the court gave a verdict in his favour, but he started criticising it when a judgment was made against him.

The QWP leader also came hard on the Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Chief Minister for demanding fresh elec­tion and said the PTI had been ruling the province for nine years. “The next general election will take place on its due time and the incumbent federal gov­ernment will complete the remaining term in office,” he clarified.

He advised the provincial government to take steps to improve the worsening law and order in KP in­stead of indulging in non-issues