Share:

While the government has claimed that it is looking to promote and incentivise the IT industry, its actions have repeatedly only added more hurdles to its functioning in the past seven months. The most recent decision to revoke the authorisation of direct carrier billing (DCB) is yet another problematic policy that must be reconsidered.

DCB is a means to make online payments via one’s mobile vendor, which allows for users to buy apps, make in-app purchases, and other transactions such as those related to mobile gaming. This is a conventional method to make mobile purchases that is utilised around the world. Experts claim that roughly $60 million is paid annually through mobile carriers to pay for apps and tools or subscription fees of several over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

For the State Bank of Pakistan to reverse a practice that has allowed for an unbanked sector to pay digitally is seriously problematic. This move looks to be a feeble attempt at restricting foreign currency outflow out of the country, but the only thing this does is deprive users that need this facility to take the tech industry forward. Freelancers and mobile users that do not have an alternate means of online payment often rely on their mobile carrier to connect to the international digital economy.

Mobile operators are naturally up in arms and the general public should be as well. Pakistan’s IT exports stand at around $2 billion a year at this point and there are projections to grow, but only if the state stops taking regressive decisions that take us a step or two back each time. We cannot cut down on foreign currency use with blinders on. Competing in the international market requires users to operate and exist in the same market, but our top financial heads have often worked actively against this. The State Bank must be made to see that the cost of this far outweighs any momentary benefit.